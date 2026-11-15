Four people died in Ballia after a car hit a tree. Simultaneously, in Punjab's Tarn Taran, a bus collision involving pilgrims resulted in four fatalities and eighteen injuries, occurring after drivers swerved to avoid a motorcyclist.

Four Die in Car Crash in Uttar Pradesh Ballia District

Four people died after a car lost control and collided with a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ballia, Rajneesh Yadav, said the accident occurred at around 9:30 PM on Saturday, leaving all four occupants seriously injured. They were taken to Mau for medical treatment and later passed away. The deceased have been identified as Golu Thakur, Kunal Paswan, Dhananjay Patel and Abhishek Patel.

“On November 14, at approximately 9:30 PM, a car carrying four individuals went out of control and collided with a tree. All four occupants sustained very serious injuries. The individuals were sent to Mau for medical treatment. The individuals have been identified as Golu Thakur, Kunal Paswan, Dhananjay Patel, and Abhishek Patel. These individuals passed away today while undergoing treatment. Necessary legal action is being initiated after gathering all relevant details,” Yadav said. Police said necessary legal action is being initiated after collecting all relevant details.

Bus Accident in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Meanwhile, in another accident case from Tarn Taran, Punjab, four people lost their lives while 18 others sustained injuries in Punjab's Tarn Taran after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong side, officials said. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba informed that the accident occurred when a motorcyclist was approaching from the wrong side and one of the bus drivers swerved to avoid hitting him. Another bus was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

“Information was received stating that two pilgrimage buses had met with an accident. Upon visiting the spot, the DC sahab and I found that a motorcyclist was coming from the wrong side and, to save him, the driver swerved the bus to one side. Another bus was coming from the other side, and in an attempt to save the motorcyclist, both buses collided with each other,” SSP Lamba told reporters here. The SSP said that a total of 22 people, including those who died and those injured, were affected in the incident. Casualties were reported, including four deaths, as 18 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. He said five of the injured were comparatively serious and had been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. Of the remaining 13 injured people receiving treatment locally, eight had sustained very minor injuries. Medical examinations, including X-rays, were being conducted on the others to assess possible fractures.