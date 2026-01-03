TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed officials to explore using VR and AR technology to showcase the history and architecture of local temples to devotees, possibly through a new dedicated app and a separate SVBC channel.

TTD to Leverage Technology for Devotees

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed officials to explore Virtual Reality (VR) support to present the significance of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees. He conducted a review meeting with senior TTD officials on Saturday at the conference hall of the TTD Administrative Building, according to a release from the TTD Chief Public Relations Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that to effectively convey the significance, architectural beauty, and other important aspects of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees, the use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology may also be considered if required. He suggested examining the possibility of developing a dedicated app for this purpose. He further stated that temple sculptures and images could be scanned using mobile phones, and through advanced technology, the related mythological and historical significance should be displayed to devotees. He also suggested studying the feasibility of launching another channel under SVBC, if necessary, to showcase the uniqueness and importance of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees, similar to the way temple rituals of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Tirumala, are telecast on the SVBC channel.

Enhancing Devotee Facilities and Services

The EO instructed that special officers should be appointed to provide better facilities to devotees at TTD local and affiliated temples. These special officers should frequently visit the temples and prepare reports on developmental works. As per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, steps should be taken to distribute Annadanam (free meals) at TTD temples. As part of this, he directed that each temple should have a general account and a separate account for Annadanam and that special officers should review both accounts and take necessary actions. Existing accounts meant for Annaprasadam should be continued.

Streamlining Temple Operations

For the convenience of devotees, coordination with the TTD CVSO was advised on aspects such as queue lines, CCTV surveillance, security, transportation, and traffic management. He also instructed officials to take planned actions regarding timely performance of rituals, Vahana Sevas, conduct of major festivals with advance planning, provision of medical services to devotees, services of Srivari Sevaks, maintenance of cleanliness of Pushkarinis, budgeting, waste management, sanitation facilities, and other related matters.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Muralikrishna, FA & CAO O Balaji, CE TV Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)