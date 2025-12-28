Congress leader TS Singh Deo defended Digvijaya Singh, stating his remarks were misinterpreted. Deo clarified that while Digvijaya rejects RSS ideology, one can learn from any organization's working style without adopting its views.

Deo Defends Digvijaya's Remarks

Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Sunday said there is no justification for interpreting Digvijaya Singh's statement in the context of the RSS. "Regarding the RSS, as far as I know, Digvijaya Singh clearly stated that he completely rejects the RSS ideology. He disagrees with it, and therefore, there's no justification for interpreting his statement in the context of the RSS...," Deo told reporters here.

He said that one can learn from other organisations without subscribing to their views. "Ideology is one thing, and the way of working is another. You can be associated with many organisations. Can't you take examples from other organisations and make some changes? You're not adopting their ideology".

The Congress leader also drew a parallel to a cricket match to downplay the controversy. "If Australia and India are playing a cricket match, and we see how the other team is playing, and we feel the need to improve ourselves, shouldn't we do that? Their fast bowlers used to be very effective. Today, we have a whole line of fast bowlers. Should we always rely on spin bowling? There is a need to learn not just from the RSS, but from anyone..."

What Sparked the Controversy?

What fanned the rumours of internal differences within the Congress was his comment on the party's organisational strength. Digvijaya Singh, "I can say this much that there is room for improvement, and every organisation should always have room for improvement," he said.

His remarks came after he shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s on December 27 on the social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Post

Responding to criticism over his social media post and praise for RSS, Singh said his remarks had been misunderstood. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said. (ANI)