TS Singh Deo defended Digvijaya Singh's praise for RSS's organisational capacity, stating the intent was to highlight areas for Congress's improvement, not to imitate the RSS. Digvijaya clarified he opposes RSS ideology but admires its structure.

Deo Defends Singh, Says Focus is on Party Growth

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Sunday defended Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the RSS's organisational strength, stating that Singh intended to highlight areas for improvement within the Congress party, not to imitate the RSS. Speaking with ANI, Deo emphasised that organisational strengthening is a continuous process and that the Congress should focus on its own growth. "Digvijaya Singh is much senior to me; I cannot comment on his statement. He will be able to explain it better, but as far as strengthening the organisation is concerned, it is a continuous process...In any organisation, whether it is the BJP, RSS, or any other, everyone's work is reviewed. The BJP certainly reviews the Congress and other parties... So, Digvijaya Singh's intention was not to imitate anyone, but he spoke about what we can do to strengthen the organisation...," said Deo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Singh had sparked controversy by praising the RSS's organisational strength, citing Narendra Modi's rise to power as an example. He later clarified that he rejects the RSS's ideology but admires its organisational capabilities. Other Congress leaders, like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore, criticised Singh's comments, equating the RSS with hatred and violence.

'I Am Opposed to the Ideology': Singh Clarifies

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday reiterated his remarks that he remains firmly opposed to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but admires their organisational capacity. Singh said, "I've been saying this from the beginning: I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS. They neither respect the Constitution nor the country's laws, and it's an unregistered organisation. But I admire their organisational capacity because an organisation that isn't even registered has become so powerful that the Prime Minister says from the Red Fort that it is the world's largest NGO."

What fanned the rumours of internal differences within the Congress was his comment on the party's organisational strength. Singh said, "I can say this much that there is room for improvement, and every organisation should always have room for improvement," he said.

The Social Media Post in Question

His remarks came after he shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s on December 27 on the social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Responding to criticism over his social media post and praise for RSS, Singh said his remarks had been misunderstood. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said. (ANI)