Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Truth has prevailed, Satyameva Jayate': Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months. Following the verdict, Gautam Adani took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the apex court's judgement.

    Truth has prevailed Gautam Adani after SC backs SEBI clean chit in Hindenburg case snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

     

    Billionaire Gautam Adani lauded the Supreme Court's decision in the Hindenburg case on Wednesday, asserting that "Truth has prevailed." Adani's comments followed the court's endorsement of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s exoneration of the Adani group in response to allegations made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

    "The Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," Gautam Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Also read: Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court refuses to intervene in SEBI probe, rejects petitions

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a directive to SEBI, instructing the completion of investigations into two pending cases involving allegations against the Adani group within a three-month timeframe. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized its lack of authority to regulate SEBI's investigative powers.

    Notably, SEBI has already concluded inquiries in 22 out of 24 cases related to allegations against the Adani group. The apex court further stated that the circumstances of the case do not justify transferring the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or another investigative agency.

    The highest court pronounced its decision on a series of petitions related to the Adani-Hindenburg dispute, which involved accusations of stock price manipulation by the major Indian corporate entity.

    During the verdict announcement, the Chief Justice stated that the Supreme Court's authority to intervene in the regulatory realm of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was constrained.

    The judgment on Public Interest Litigations (PILs), initiated by lawyers Vishal Tiwari, M L Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal, had been reserved since November 24 of the previous year.

    Following a barrage of allegations by Hindenburg Research, including claims of fraudulent transactions and manipulation of share prices, Adani Group stocks experienced a significant downturn on the stock exchanges.

    In response, the Adani Group refuted these accusations, dismissing them as falsehoods and asserting its adherence to all legal requirements and disclosure obligations.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar vkp

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala inside train anr

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala in train

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren aide top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case gcw

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide, top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case

    Adani Group stocks in green after Supreme Court verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case AJR

    Adani Group stocks in green after SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case

    Recent Stories

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar vkp

    Cattle grazing dispute turns violent in Karnataka: Dalit assaulted, house set on fire in Kolar

    Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures RKK

    Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures

    Easy recipe to make whole wheat momos at home during winter rkn

    Easy recipe to make whole wheat momos at home during winter

    16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw

    16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala inside train anr

    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala in train

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon