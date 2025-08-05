India defended its Russian oil imports, calling US and EU criticism unreasonable, citing Western encouragement to diversify energy sources after the Ukraine conflict began. India also pointed to continued substantial EU and US trade with Russia.

New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump threatened India with an increase in Tariffs, the Indian Army dropped a subtle but sharp historical reminder on US support for Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In a social media post titled “This Day That Year – Build Up of War – 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts”, the Army shared an old newspaper headline stating: “US ARMS WORTH $2 BILLION SHIPPED TO PAKISTAN SINCE '54.”

What does the News Article Say?

The report shared by the Indian Army highlights that, as early as August 4, 1971, Defence Minister V.C. Shukla informed the Rajya Sabha about the extensive military aid Pakistan had received from global powers—most notably the United States and China—since the 1954 arms pact. The Army’s post included a reference to this period, noting that the U.S. had shipped arms worth an estimated $2 billion to Pakistan, much of it at concessional rates or "throwaway prices." In contrast, France sold military equipment to Pakistan strictly on commercial terms, including Mirage aircraft, missiles, helicopters, and submarines. Minister Shukla also pointed out that, despite Pakistan’s military crackdown in East Bengal on March 26, 1971, non-lethal items under previous contracts continued to be supplied by the U.S., according to reports from Washington. The Army’s social media post served as a pointed reminder of these historical alliances, especially in light of current U.S. criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia.

India Responds Strongly, Calls Trump Criticism Unreasonable

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on India for continuing oil imports from Russia. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded firmly, calling the criticism from both the United States and the European Union “unjustified and unreasonable.” India stressed that its imports from Russia began in response to shifting global energy flows, particularly after European countries diverted traditional supply channels following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict. “India was, in fact, encouraged by Western nations to engage with alternate suppliers to stabilise the global energy market,” the MEA pointed out.

The government further underlined the perceived hypocrisy of the West, noting that while India is being publicly criticised, the EU and US continue to maintain significant trade ties with Russia. For example, in 2024 alone, the European Union imported a record 16.5 million tonnes of LNG from Russia. Trade in goods between the EU and Russia totalled €67.5 billion in 2023, with services worth €17.2 billion — far surpassing India’s total commerce with Moscow.

Similarly, the US continues to import critical materials from Russia, including uranium hexafluoride, fertilisers, chemicals, and palladium, further undercutting its criticism of India’s oil purchases. India reiterated that its energy policy is driven by national interests and pragmatic market decisions. “As a major economy, India will take all necessary steps to ensure its economic and strategic security,” the MEA asserted.

Trump, posting on his social media platform Truth Social, had accused India of “buying massive amounts of Russian oil” and profiting by reselling it on global markets, adding that India was indifferent to the casualties caused by the war in Ukraine.