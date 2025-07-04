India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed as "fake news" a social media claim that the White House denied a meeting between EAM S. Jaishankar and former US President Donald Trump.

New Delhi: India on Friday refuted claims that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's request to meet US President Donald Trump was denied by the White House due to his busy schedule, terming it as "fake news." In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Factcheck unit stated, “CLAIM: White House denies Indian FM Jaishankar's request to meet Donald Trump due to busy schedule. This is FAKE News. This CLAIM is false.”



Scroll to load tweet…



MEA's statement comes after a user on social media platform X claimed that the White House denied Jaishankar's request to meet Trump due to his “busy schedule.” Jaishankar was on an official visit to the US from June 30 - July 2 at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, he participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM).



In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today's gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo - Pacific and keep it free and open.” Jaishankar met with Rubio on the sidelines of QFFM and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility. In a social media post, he said that he "shared perspectives on regional and global developments."



Jaishankar also held a meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time) and expressed appreciation for cooperation between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. In his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Jaishankar said that the duo had a "good exchange" with her on the global situation and bilateral cooperation.



On Tuesday (local time), Jaishankar held a meeting with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC and spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. The two leaders discussed opportunities for a deeper energy partnership between the two nations. The External Affairs Minister also held discussions with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and held discussion on advancing defence partnership between two nations, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities.



Before arriving in Washington, DC, Jaishankar was in New York, where he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism.