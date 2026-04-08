J&K CM Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment over the US-Iran ceasefire, questioning what the war achieved. This follows President Trump's announcement of a temporary halt to hostilities, calling Iran's 10-point proposal 'workable'.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the West Asia situation after Iran agreed on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the route was previously opened for everyone anyway, further questioning the United States about the outcome of the conflict. "So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?" he wrote on X.

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Trump Announces Ceasefire, Hails 'Big Day for World Peace'

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

The US President also said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen; they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Geopolitical Context and Regional Tensions

The development follows heightened tensions in the region, with fears of escalation threatening global energy markets and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global oil shipments, has remained at the centre of geopolitical concerns, given its strategic importance and vulnerability during conflict.

Iran's 'Workable' 10-Point Proposal

Iran has outlined a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says could form the basis for a long-term resolution. Among its key demands is a firm US commitment to "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," underscoring Tehran's insistence on sovereignty over the critical waterway.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Calls for Sustained Diplomatic Engagement

While the proposed ceasefire remains temporary, global leaders, have emphasised the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate broader economic and security risks. (ANI)