Trouble for Karnataka Min Eshwarappa as contractor who alleged his role in 40% commission found dead

Civil contractor who alleged Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's role in 40 per cent commission has committed suicide. The contractor left a WhatsApp message to his close friends and family holding Eshwarappa accountable for his death.

Santosh went missing for some days and police, after filing the case, traced his mobile location at Udupi. On Tuesday when the police opened a lodge room, he was found dead.

It is believed that he may have consumed poison. The contractor had earlier written a letter to PM Modi against Minister Eshwarappa. It is said the contractor has done over a dozen works and alleged that bills are not being cleared by Eshwarappa. Following this, few weeks ago, he alleged Eshwarappa of taking 40 per cent commission for awarding the contract.

The Minister later filed a defamation case against Santosh.

A few days ago, Santosh accompanied by two friends came to Udupi and stayed at a lodge and also booked another room for his friends. He also mentioned in the message that his friends have no clue about the decision he would take and hence asked the police not to harass them.

Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan and other officers visited the spot and conducted the spot inspection and a case has been registered in this regard.

Arrest Eshwarappa and dismiss him from CabinetL Opposition Congress reacts

Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said that Santosh K Patil, a contractor took projects related to Panchayat Raj department. He allegedly was asked to give a commission amount for the project and now due to harassment, has taken the extreme step. Section IPC 302 should be added in FIR, Eshwarappa should be arrested and dismissed from Cabinet.

He also recalled the DySP Ganapati suicide incident in which a case was registered and sitting Minister KJ George was asked to resign and now that the victim has openly blamed Eshwarappa, similar treatment should be meted out to Eshwarappa.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC leader and Karnataka in-charge lashed at BJP government that there is corruption from toe to head in Karnataka under BJP administration.

"When a BJP party worker is harassed by the government, imagine what will be the condition of the common man. After failing to get a response from Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, CM and police, Santosh Patil has taken the extreme step and hence a case for murder and also for corruption should be filed against Eshwarappa. If CM fails to take steps, we will protest at his residence and also hold him accountable," said Surjewala.

CM Bommai responds:

CM Bommai defended Eshwarappa saying that earlier during Siddaramaiah's tenure similar cases have happened, did Siddaramaiah resign then?

He said, "A fair probe will be done and Santosh's claims will also be examined."