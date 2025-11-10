Tripura University commemorated economist Dattopant Thengadi's birth anniversary. Registrar Dr. Dipak Sharma highlighted the enduring relevance of Thengadi's 'Third Way' philosophy for today's global economic challenges like trade wars and sustainability.

Tripura University today observed the birth anniversary of noted thinker and visionary economist Dattopant Thengadi with great respect and scholarly enthusiasm. The commemorative event was attended by Prof. Shyamal Das, Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge), along with other dignitaries, faculty members, and hundreds of students who gathered to pay tribute to the architect of India's Swadeshi economic thought.

Thengadi's Philosophy: A Framework for the Modern World

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the occasion, Dr. Dipak Sharma, Registrar of Tripura Central University, reflected on the enduring relevance of Thengadi's economic philosophy in his address titled "Reimagining the Global Economy: The Relevance of Dattopant Thengadi's Economic Philosophy." Dr. Sharma remarked that the world today stands at a decisive crossroads, facing the intertwined challenges of globalisation, trade wars, and economic nationalism. In this context, Thengadi's philosophy offers a deeply relevant framework for reimagining the global economic order. His vision of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and a balanced "Third Way" between capitalism and socialism presents a pragmatic and ethical approach to sustainable development.

The 'Third Way': Beyond Capitalism and Socialism

Founder of key socio-economic movements such as the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Thengadi envisioned an economic model rooted in India's cultural ethos while addressing modern complexities. His renowned work "The Third Way" critically evaluated both capitalism and socialism, arguing for a harmonious model that integrates market efficiency with social welfare, human well-being, and environmental balance.

Redefining Swadeshi as Self-Reliance

Dr. Sharma emphasised that Thengadi's concept of Swadeshi was often misunderstood as protectionism, while in truth, it was a call for self-reliance, innovation, and resilient local economies--a vision that aligns with the global quest for sustainability and equitable growth. His approach sought not isolation, but confidence in India's ability to compete on equal footing globally.

Enduring Relevance for Modern Challenges

Thengadi's philosophy, Dr. Sharma added, gains renewed significance in the modern era marked by technological upheavals, environmental degradation, and social inequality. His stress on decentralisation, labour dignity, cooperative federalism, and participatory governance continues to offer valuable lessons for inclusive and sustainable economic policies.

Highlighting Thengadi's critique of uncontrolled globalisation, Dr. Sharma noted how Thengadi foresaw the vulnerabilities of economic systems overly dependent on global integration--a concern validated by events such as the U.S.-China trade war. His "Third Way" emphasised national sovereignty, domestic production, and cooperative ownership as the bedrock of resilient economies.

The Four Pillars of Thengadi's Vision

Summarising Thengadi's key principles, Dr. Sharma outlined four central pillars: diverse self-reliance--building strength in critical sectors like food, energy, and technology; decentralisation--empowering small and medium enterprises for balanced growth; dignity of labour--prioritising workers' welfare and employment opportunities; and national sovereignty--ensuring that economic decisions preserve autonomy and long-term stability.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Sharma stated that Dattopant Thengadi's philosophy serves as a moral compass for policymakers and economists worldwide, offering a culturally rooted and human-centric blueprint for a just and sustainable global economy. The event at Tripura University reflected a profound tribute to Thengadi's intellectual legacy, reaffirming his vision of an economy grounded in ethics, equity, and national self-reliance. (ANI)