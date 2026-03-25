The BJP in Tripura is confident of a decisive victory in the TTAADC elections on April 12. Party chief Rajib Bhattacharjee announced 28 candidates, confirming the party will contest all seats independently, despite its state-level alliances.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has exuded strong confidence ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, scheduled to be held on April 12. Reacting to the poll preparations, Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee asserted that the party is fully geared up to secure a decisive victory across the ADC areas.

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BJP to Contest All 28 Seats Independently

Despite being part of a coalition government in the state, the BJP has decided to contest all 28 constituencies independently. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of 28 candidates for the 28 centres in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. I urge the voters to support these candidates to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" along with CM Manik Saha's vision of "Viksit Tripura, Ek Tripura, Shreshth Tripura."

Addressing a joint press meet alongside Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders, Bhattacharjee announced the list of 28 party candidates and expressed optimism about winning with a huge margin. He emphasised that the party's organisational strength and development agenda would resonate strongly with voters in the tribal regions.

Allies to Contest Polls Separately

Notably, while the BJP shares power in Tripura with allies like the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), all alliance partners are contesting the TTAADC elections separately this time. The IPFT has also fielded its own candidates for the polls. Both CM Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, in separate interactions, have reiterated that although the alliance remains intact in the government, the parties have strategically chosen to fight the ADC elections individually.

BJP Aims to Expand Tribal Footprint

The BJP leadership maintained that the party is confident of expanding its footprint in the TTAADC and securing a strong mandate in the April 12 polls. The TTAADC elections are being viewed as politically crucial, with the BJP aiming to improve its performance and expand its footprint in the tribal belt. Chief Minister Manik Saha has earlier stated that the party is targeting all seats in the ADC elections. (ANI)