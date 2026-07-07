Tripura's tea industry is set for a transformation with Rs 726 crore in investments to be signed at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave. The move is expected to create around 4,000 jobs and boost the state's industrial ecosystem.

Tripura's tea industry is poised for a major transformation with investment proposals worth Rs 726 crore set to be formalised during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the International Fair Ground in Hapania.

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Speaking to ANI, Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh said Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the investments will be signed on July 9 in the presence of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, marking the largest-ever investment commitment in Tripura's tea sector.

Ghosh described the proposed investment as a landmark achievement for the state, stating that it reflects growing investor confidence in Tripura's improving industrial ecosystem. He attributed the development to the state's stable law-and-order situation, investor-friendly policies, availability of raw materials, market connectivity and governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"The tea sector in Tripura is witnessing such a large-scale investment for the first time. This has become possible because of the conducive business environment created by the present government," Ghosh told ANI.

According to TTDC, the investment is expected to generate nearly 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing a major boost to the state's economy and livelihood prospects, particularly in tea-growing regions.

Key Investors and Commitments

Among the key investors participating in the conclave are Monoworld Recycling Private Ltd., which has proposed an investment of Rs 100 crore in the tea industry; Itibachak Barta Foundation, which will invest Rs 100 crore in tea garden modernisation, factory upgradation, development of Small Tea Grower clusters, research, skill development, digital technology adoption, branding, marketing and tea tourism; Infidirect Tech Solutions Private Ltd., which has committed Rs 26 crore for operating existing and new TTDC tea estates through lease or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and establishing a blending and packaging unit; and NDR Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which plans to invest Rs 500 crore for developing integrated world-class modern tea estates, MSME units, tea value-addition facilities and an export facilitation hub in Tripura.

The combined investment from these four entities totals 'Rs 726 crore', making it one of the largest sector-specific investment commitments in the state's recent history.

New Tea Auction Centre Planned

Ghosh also announced that the state is moving ahead with the establishment of a 'Tea Auction Centre in Agartala', a long-pending initiative expected to strengthen the branding, marketing and commercial value of Tripura tea.

The proposed auction centre is expected to improve market access for tea producers while enhancing the national and international visibility of Tripura's distinctive tea varieties. He noted that while the tea and industrial sectors had not received adequate attention in earlier years, the current government has prioritised industrial growth and value addition, enabling Tripura tea to gain increasing recognition in national markets.

The 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026', organised by the state's Industries and Commerce Department, is expected to attract investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across India and overseas as the state seeks to position itself as an emerging investment destination in Northeast India. The tea sector investment is expected to be one of the marquee announcements of the two-day summit. (ANI)