Ahead of Durga Puja, the Tripura Cabinet approved free food items for 9.92 lakh ration card holders, the creation of over 1000 teacher posts, and the establishment of a new Tripura Staff Selection Commission for government recruitment.

The Tripura Cabinet has taken a series of major decisions ahead of the Durga Puja festival, including free distribution of essential food items to nearly 9.92 lakh ration card holders, approval for the creation and filling of hundreds of teacher posts, and the formation of the Tripura Staff Selection Commission.

Free Food Distribution for Durga Puja

Announcing the Cabinet decisions at a press conference at the state Secretariat, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that ration card holders will receive 1 kg of sugar, 2 kg of flour and 500 grams of semolina (suji) free of cost for the Durga Puja festivities. The items will be distributed through Fair Price Shops during October and November. The government will require approximately 243 metric tonnes of semolina, 1,984 metric tonnes of flour and 930 metric tonnes of sugar for the distribution. The estimated expenditure on the initiative is between Rs 9.35 crore and Rs 9.85 crore.

Boost for Education: Hundreds of Teacher Posts Approved

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 700 Graduate Teacher (SCGT) posts under the Secondary Education Department for Classes IX and X. Recruitment will be carried out according to the prescribed pay structure.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the filling of 361 teacher posts under the Elementary Education Department, comprising 75 Graduate Teacher posts and 286 Under Graduate Teacher posts.

Recruitment Drive for Agartala Municipal Corporation

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 213 personnel under the Agartala Municipal Corporation in various categories. The posts include engineering, accounts, electrician, mechanic, surveyor, amin, junior computer assistant, inspector, constable and multipurpose assistant, among others.

Welfare Allowances Enhanced

In another decision, the Cabinet approved an increase in the sitting allowance for the chairman and members of the sub-committee under the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department. The allowance has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per sitting.

The daily allowance for students residing in boarding facilities under the Minority Welfare Department has also been enhanced. The amount has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 100 per student per day.

Streamlining Government Recruitment

The Cabinet further decided to establish the Tripura Staff Selection Commission (TSSC), which will conduct examinations for recruitment to Group-B, Group-C and Group-D posts under the state government.

Besides, approval was granted to fill eight Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Group-C posts under the Department of Science and Technology.

The Cabinet decisions come ahead of the festive season and cover a wide range of areas, including welfare support for ration card holders, teacher recruitment, employment opportunities in various departments, student welfare and institutional reforms in government recruitment.