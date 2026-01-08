Tripura has been ranked first nationally for its progress in developmental works, announced CM Dr. Manik Saha. He warned against complacency and urged officials to complete projects within set timelines to align with PM Modi's self-reliant India vision.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Tripura has been ranked first at the national level and has been awarded for the proper progress of various developmental works. In this regard, there is no room for complacency; work must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, the Chief Minister said. He said targets must be set to complete infrastructure development within specific timeframes.

Aligning with PM Modi's Vision

Chief Minister Saha said this at a high-level meeting held today at the Secretariat Conference Hall regarding the progress of various projects undertaken by different departments. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on infrastructural development as part of building a self-reliant India. "To achieve the Prime Minister's goal, various projects must be implemented in the state with specific targets in mind. Expatriates should also be involved in the work of infrastructure development in the state. This will encourage expatriates to invest in the industrial sector of the state," he said.

High-Level Review Meeting

During the meeting, Dr. Saha inquired about the implementation of development projects of various departments and provided necessary suggestions and instructions.

At the meeting, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Education Secretary Raval Hemendra Kumar, Rural Development Additional Secretary Kuntal Das, and officials from various departments highlighted the progress of development work in their respective departments. Director General of Police Anurag and Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty were also present at the meeting. (ANI)