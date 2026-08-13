Tripura Police has achieved a major national distinction, ranking first among all State and UT Police Forces for its use of the NATGRID solution in June 2026. The achievement underscores its commitment to technology-driven and intelligence-led policing.

Understanding NATGRID's Role According to the press note, NATGRID enables authorised law-enforcement agencies to securely access and analyse information from multiple databases, thereby facilitating the development of actionable intelligence and supporting crime prevention, detection and investigation. A Testament to Effective Policing The recognition is a testament to the effective leadership, supervision and sustained efforts of Tripura Police personnel in adopting and utilising NATGRID facilities for policing purposes. The achievement also underscores Tripura Police's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and investigative capabilities. Milestone and Future Commitment Securing the Number 1 position nationally in NATGRID usage is a significant milestone for Tripura Police and reflects its continuing efforts towards professional, technology-enabled and intelligence-led policing.Tripura Police remains committed to further strengthening the use of NATGRID and other technological solutions for crime detection, investigation, intelligence gathering and prevention of criminal activities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of the people of Tripura. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Tripura Police has achieved a significant national distinction by securing the first position among all State and Union Territory Police Forces in the country in the usage of the NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid) Solution during June 2026. The achievement reflects the concerted efforts of Tripura Police towards strengthening technology-driven and intelligence-led policing through the effective utilisation of modern technological platforms.According to the press note, NATGRID enables authorised law-enforcement agencies to securely access and analyse information from multiple databases, thereby facilitating the development of actionable intelligence and supporting crime prevention, detection and investigation.The recognition is a testament to the effective leadership, supervision and sustained efforts of Tripura Police personnel in adopting and utilising NATGRID facilities for policing purposes. The achievement also underscores Tripura Police's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and investigative capabilities.Securing the Number 1 position nationally in NATGRID usage is a significant milestone for Tripura Police and reflects its continuing efforts towards professional, technology-enabled and intelligence-led policing.Tripura Police remains committed to further strengthening the use of NATGRID and other technological solutions for crime detection, investigation, intelligence gathering and prevention of criminal activities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of the people of Tripura. (ANI)