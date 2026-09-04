Former militant groups NLFT and ATTF have called a 72-hour statewide bandh in Tripura from Sept 4. They are demanding the implementation of the 2024 tripartite peace accord and have placed 11 demands, including cadre protection and ST jobs.

Returnee groups associated with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have announced a 72-hour statewide bandh in Tripura from 6 am on September 4, demanding the implementation of the tripartite peace accord signed on September 4, 2024, and safeguards for former cadres.

The bandh has been jointly called by NLFT (Original), NLFT (PD) returnee groups and ATTF as a “peaceful democratic movement” seeking what they described as “justice, dignity of returnee cadres and the future of Tiprasa.”

Speaking to ANI, Prasenjit Debbarma, described as the supreme leader of NLFT, reiterated the returnee groups' demands and appealed for support for the movement.

Key Demands by Returnee Groups

The organisations have placed 11 demands before the authorities, including immediate protection of their leaders and cadres, acceptance and inclusion of the cadre list, and immediate implementation of the September 4, 2024 tripartite peace accord. They have also demanded the immediate filling of ST backlog vacancies and withdrawal of police cases against the returnee cadres.

Another key demand is the immediate implementation of SEDP projects, including projects on privately owned land and individual and selected project components, according to the organisations.

Demands for Indigenous Communities

On issues concerning indigenous communities, the groups have demanded safeguards for Tiprasa land and a separate administration, along with the adoption and implementation of the Roman script for Kokborok. Their other demands include a unified customary law for all Tiprasa, restoration and renaming of ancient village names, and transfer of land acquisition and allotment rights to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The organisations have appealed to the people of Tripura to join and support the bandh, describing it as a movement for “peace, justice, dignity and the future of Tiprasa.”

Background of the Tripartite Accord

The proposed shutdown comes two years after the signing of the tripartite peace accord involving the Government of India, the Tripura government and the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), aimed at addressing issues concerning the state's indigenous population.

The returnee groups said their proposed 72-hour movement would remain peaceful and democratic while pressing the authorities for time-bound implementation of their demands. (ANI)