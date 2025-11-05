Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited remote villages in the Dhalai district, including areas along the international border, to interact with locals, review development projects, and assure them of government support.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited the remote Bata Para area under Ganganagar R.D block in Ambassa Sub-Division of Dhalai District. During his visit, the Governor interacted with local villagers to understand their needs, challenges, and development aspirations. He also took stock of various government schemes being implemented in the region and emphasized the importance of inclusive growth and improved connectivity in remote tribal areas, according to the release. The Governor assured the villagers that the state and central governments are committed to ensuring the welfare of all citizens, especially those residing in remote areas like Bata Para. Local officials accompanied the Governor during his visit.

Governor Tours Border Areas in Dhalai

On Monday, the Tripura Governor conducted a series of visits and interactions on the international border of the Tribal Autonomous region in Dhalai district. The Governor visited Boalkhali ADC village under Raishyabari R.D. Block of Gandacherra sub-division. He interacted with villagers, Self-Help Group members, and progressive farmers at the Boalkhali Higher Secondary School ground. He inquired about the progress of various central and state government schemes and emphasised the need for their completion within the stipulated time.

Interaction with Remotest Village and BSF

Later, Governor Nallu visited Nitya Kumar Para, the remotest and last border village under Boalkhali ADC village in the Raishyabari R.D. Block of Gandacherra Subdivision. He interacted with the villagers to understand their problems and grievances and directed the concerned officials to complete all development work in a timely manner. He also visited the Border Security Force (BSF) Border Outpost (BOP) at Potacherra, where he interacted with BSF jawans and officers. He commended the jawans for their commendable work and tireless efforts in peacefully guarding the border.

Solar Power Plant Inspection in Batapara

In the evening, the Governor visited the remote Batapara village under the Ganganagar R.D. Block. There, he inspected a microgrid solar power plant installed under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region, which provides electricity to the villagers. Following the inspection, he interacted with the local residents and heard their grievances.

The Governor was accompanied throughout his visit by U K Chakma, Secretary to the Governor; District Magistrate and Collector Vivek H B; and other district officials. (ANI)