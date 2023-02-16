Tripura elections 2023: Full list of key constituencies to watch out for in triangular fight

In Dhanpur constituency, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik. She is the first woman from Tripura and second woman from the Northeast to become a Union minister. Tipra Motha has fielded Amiya Dayal Noatia against Bhoumik in the seat.

Voting is underway in Tripura that is all set to witness some key contests with the Left parties and Congress joining hands to give a tough contest to BJP and Tipra Motha to put up a strong challenge. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also put up candidates on several seats.

It can be seen that a total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). BJP has fielded candidates in 55 constituencies while IPFT is contesting six seats.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting the polls from Town Borodowali. Congress has fielded Ashish Kumar Saha against him. In May last year, Manik Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is contesting from Charilam seat.

Tripura BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee is contesting from Banamalipur constituency. Former CM Biplab Deb earlier represented the seat. CPI(M) state general secretary Jitendra Choudhury is contesting from Sabroom constituency.

BJP's Papiya Dutta will face Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman in Agartala. In Karbook, CPI(M) candidate Priyamani Debbarma is contesting against BJP's Ashim Tripura and Tipra Motha's Sanjay Manik. BJP won 36 seats in the assembly. The party got 43.59 percent of the votes.

According to the Election Commission, as many as 28,14,584 electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are women voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at 3,337 polling stations.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the polls. All poll personnel have reached their polling booths.

In the last election, the BJP had stormed to power in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.