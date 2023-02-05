Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    Union Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Khowai and Santirbazar, both in the Khowai district. The Union Minister will also participate in a road show in Agartala on Monday, said a senior party leader.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in pol-bounded Tripura on Monday, January 6, 2023, said a senior party leader. On Sunday, late at 11:30 pm, Shah is slated to arrive at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport. 

    On Monday, Shah will address two election rallies in Khowai and Santirbazar, both in the Khowai district. The Union Minister will also participate in a road show in Agartala on Monday, added the senior party leader.

    Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Yuva Morcha state president Nabadal Banik visited Khowai and Santir Bazar on Saturday to see the preparations for the two election rallies that Shah will address.

    On Sunday, a senior police officer said security had been beefed up in the capital city in preparation for the Union Home Minister's roadshow.

    Previously, on January 5, 2023, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and participated in two Rath Yatras, one from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom, to kick off the party's campaign for the Assembly elections.

    To commence the party's election campaign, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also expected in Tripura on February 7, 2023. 

    The 60-member Tripura Assembly election will be held on February 16, 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has candidates in 55 seats, leaving five open for its ally IPFT. In the previous 2018 Assembly election, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT secured eight.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Tripura Polls: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order': Jitendra Chaudhary

    Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha

    Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: CPI-M releases manifesto; promises to restore old pension scheme, 2.5 lakh new jobs

     

