The NIA is investigating seven foreign nationals over illegal border crossings and drone warfare training in Myanmar. While immigration-related chargesheets are filed, the agency continues probing potential links to Indian insurgent groups.

NIA Probes Foreign Nationals Linked to Myanmar Drone Warfare Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s investigation continues to establish the identity of Indian insurgents allegedly trained by six Ukrainians and an American national accused in a Myanmar drone warfare case after they illegally crossed over from India into the neighbouring country, the agency's Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday.

Speaking in a press conference on the conclusion of the two-day 'Anti-Terror Conference' held in the national capital on November 19-20 on the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism', Aggarwal said the agency has completed its investigation into the accused persons' illegal movement across the India-Myanmar border and has already filed chargesheets in connection with this part of the case.