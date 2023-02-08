Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lauds President Murmu in his reply to Motion of Thanks to President in Lok Sabha

    Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi said, "In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country."

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha. The Parliament had witnessed a heated discussion on the President's speech on Tuesday after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row.

    "The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this," PM Modi said.

    "I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, 'Ye hui na baat'. Maybe they slept well and couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, 'Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain'," the Prime Minister added.

    Meanwhile, Opposition leaders raised slogans demanding a JPC on the Adani row as PM Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
