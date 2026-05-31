Doctors in Tripura saved a two-day-old newborn by performing a complex surgery for a rare congenital diaphragmatic hernia. The condition was detected during pregnancy, and the successful two-hour operation was led by Dr Aniruddha Basak.

Doctors at Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital successfully performed a complex life-saving surgery on a two-day-old newborn suffering from a rare congenital condition, bringing relief to the infant's family from Sepahijala district.

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Diagnosis and Critical Intervention

The baby was born to Dipanka Nama, a restaurant worker, and Briti Roy, a homemaker from Bhati Nolchar in Melaghar, Sepahijala district. During an antenatal examination at 32 weeks of gestation, doctors detected a serious congenital anomaly known as Left-Sided Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH), a potentially life-threatening condition in which abdominal organs migrate into the chest cavity, affecting lung development.

Following the diagnosis, the family consulted pediatric and neonatal surgeon Dr Aniruddha Basak at 38 weeks of pregnancy. Based on medical advice, the baby was delivered through a Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) at AGMC and GBP Hospital on May 19. Soon after birth, the newborn was shifted to the Pediatric Surgery Department at TMC and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital and admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

Medical examinations and imaging studies confirmed the presence of left-sided congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a condition that can severely compromise lung function. Given the critical nature of the case, doctors decided to perform immediate corrective surgery. On May 20, when the infant was just two days old, Dr Basak led a two-hour operation to repair the diaphragmatic defect and reposition the displaced abdominal organs into the abdominal cavity. The surgery was successful, and the baby has shown steady recovery since then. Hospital authorities said the newborn is doing well and is scheduled to be discharged on May 30.

A Mother's Gratitude

Expressing gratitude to the medical team, the baby's mother, Briti Roy, recalled the anxiety the family experienced after the diagnosis during pregnancy. "During my pregnancy, in the ninth month, sonography revealed that the baby had a problem in his abdomen. Further MRI tests confirmed the condition. Dr Aniruddha Basak informed us that the baby's condition was critical and that surgery would be required after birth," Roy told ANI. "Following his advice, I got admitted to AGMC and GBP Hospital for delivery. After the birth, we were shifted to TMC Hospital, where Dr Basak performed the surgery. My baby is fine now and is taking breast milk. The help provided by Dr Basak and his team is unforgettable. Without them, I could not have returned home with my baby," she added.

A Coordinated Team Effort

Dr Basak congratulated the pediatric surgery team, SNCU staff, anesthesiologists, operation theatre personnel and nursing staff for their coordinated efforts in saving the infant's life.

Medical experts described the case as one of the rare and complex neonatal surgical interventions conducted in Tripura. (ANI)