Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that this year's Union Budget has given importance to development in all sectors, including education, health, defence, and infrastructure. He said the budget 2026 reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking and that everyone has many responsibilities. Therefore, every individual must fulfil their respective responsibilities with dedication.

The chief minister asserted this while addressing the Budget Yuva Conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradesh Yuva Morcha in Agartala on Saturday.

While speaking at the conference, Saha said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for about 1 hour and 25 minutes. "She is the only woman Finance Minister to have presented the country's budget nine times in a row. We witnessed it on TV screens. This budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This time, all issues have been kept separate in the budget. With this, the Union Budget has been presented about 80 times. Earlier, the Railway Budget was presented separately, followed by the General Budget. However, after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, the two were merged," he said.

Budget Outlines National Priorities

The Chief Minister said the budget's main purpose is to outline the country's income and expenditure and identify priority sectors. "The budget determines the direction of development in various sectors such as infrastructure and health. Financial allocations are made for important matters. About 15 per cent of the budget has been allocated to the defence sector this year," said Saha.

Emphasis on Youth, Farmers, Poor, and Women

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about four classes youth, farmers, the poor, and women. If these four classes are developed, there will be no need for casteism in society. "Keeping these four classes in mind, various provisions have been made in this year's budget. With a focus on youth employment, the budget has mentioned 3.5 crore jobs. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana aims to implement this programme. This budget has given importance to the overall welfare of farmers. Emphasis has been placed on ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce. Special importance has also been given to infrastructure development in the agricultural sector," said Saha.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, former MP Rebati Tripura, Yuva Morcha President and MLA Sushanta Deb, and others were also present at the event.