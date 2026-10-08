Tripura CM Manik Saha launched key urban projects in Agartala, including a water treatment plant and AI-based citizen services like WhatsApp grievance redressal, to boost infrastructure, ensure good governance, and improve ease of living for residents.

In a major boost to urban infrastructure and digital governance, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday laid the foundation stones for key water treatment projects and flagged off AI-based citizen service initiatives at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala. Highlighting his government’s commitment to good governance, CM Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 6.81 MLD capacity Surface Water Treatment Plant at College Tilla, along with a 680 KL Overhead Tank. The projects aim to strengthen the clean drinking water supply network across the capital city. To ensure rapid resolution of civic issues, Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off Rapid Response Team (RRT) vehicles and truck-mounted water tankers. The Chief Minister also launched an AI-based IVR calling system and a dedicated WhatsApp Grievance Redressal System to streamline public service delivery.

"Good governance means ensuring that basic necessities like clean drinking water reach every household, while also making administration accessible to every citizen. By integrating Artificial Intelligence and digital tools like WhatsApp into public service delivery, we are ensuring transparency, quick accountability, and ease of living for the people of Tripura," Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

AI-Driven Governance for Citizen Ease

The newly launched AI-driven IVR and WhatsApp grievance redressal systems will enable residents of Agartala to register complaints, track resolution status, and provide feedback directly through their smartphones, drastically cutting administrative delay.

The event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan was attended by senior state officials and municipal representatives, marking another significant milestone in the state government's push toward modernising urban infrastructure and citizen-centric governance in Northeast India. AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, secretary Milind Ramteke, CEO, Jal Jiwan Mission, Mihir Gop & other dignitaries were present among hundreds of officials & karyakartas.

Master Plan for State-Wide Urban Development

Earlier in October, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that just as the present government is implementing the Smart City Mission for Agartala city, it has also developed a master plan to create state-of-the-art infrastructure in all Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council areas of the state.

He said that the main objective of the present state government is to connect every person in society with development and improved services.

“That is why the government, rising above politics, is implementing development programmes and delivering various services to the doorsteps of the people,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the government is implementing various plans with emphasis on the infrastructural development of the Agartala Municipal Corporation area as well as the beautification of Agartala city. (ANI)