Rescue operations are currently underway in Delhi's Nangli Vihar area to locate a four-year-old boy who accidentally slipped into an open sewer manhole. Authorities, including NDRF and fire teams, are working to recover the child.

Ongoing Rescue Efforts in Nangli Vihar

A case has been registered after a four-year-old child fell into an open sewer in Delhi’s Nangli Vihar, with rescue operations underway to locate the child, Delhi Police said. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received at Ranhola Police Station at around 3:21 pm on November 10. Police teams immediately reached the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, along the Ganda Nala.

The child, identified as “A”, was brought to Dass Garden Park by his mother. While moving towards the drain to attend to a natural call, the child reportedly fell into an open sewer manhole running alongside the service road. Teams from the Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed at the spot and launched a search and rescue operation to locate and retrieve the child. Police said that the child had not been recovered from the sewer till the latest update, and rescue efforts were continuing.

Legal Action and Official Response

A case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Ranhola Police Station. Further investigation and rescue operations are underway. Earlier, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the Border Security Force (BSF) were deployed at the spot and were carrying out intensive search operations to locate and retrieve the child.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred while the child was playing and accidentally slipped into an uncovered manhole. "We received a call at 9:45. The Delhi Fire Service team was deployed here... A 4-year-old boy was playing here with his mother when he fell into the sewer through an open manhole... The rescue operation is underway, but we have not found him yet," a fire official told ANI.

Details from the Family and Administration

Father of the child, Khursheed Alam, said his son had come to the park to play and went near the sewer to relieve himself. While speaking to ANI, Alam said, "My son's name is Imraan. He had come to the park to play and went near the sewer to relieve himself. The sewer was open, and he fell inside. The rescue operation is underway."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajat Malhotra said the administration swung into action immediately after receiving the call. "The NDRF team and the entire administration are working to rescue the child. The rescue operation has been underway since we received the call, and the administration is making every effort. The NDRF is with us, and we will share any further information we receive with you," Malhotra told ANI.

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