Tripura CM Manik Saha praised students' intellect at a Mega Quiz Competition organized by Tripurainfo.com. He also inaugurated the two-day Unity Promo Fest, which he described as a message of peace, harmony, and unity for the state.

CM Saha Lauds Students at Mega Quiz Competition

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Mega Quiz Competition organised by Tripurainfo.com, where enthusiastic students from across the state showcased their brilliance and intellect.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his delight at witnessing the energetic participation of young minds who demonstrated exceptional knowledge, curiosity, and a healthy competitive spirit.

"It was wonderful to see the enthusiastic participation of young minds from across the state, showcasing their knowledge, curiosity, and competitive spirit. My best wishes to all participants and organisers for the grand success of this event," CM Saha said.

The event served as a platform to encourage learning beyond textbooks, fostering analytical thinking and awareness among students. The Chief Minister lauded Tripurainfo.com for taking such an initiative to inspire and engage the youth of Tripura in educational and intellectual pursuits.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "It was wonderful to see the enthusiastic participation of young minds from across the state, showcasing their knowledge, curiosity, and competitive spirit. My best wishes to all participants and organisers for the grand success of this event. Attended the Mega Quiz Competition by http://Tripurainfo.com"

CM Inaugurates Unity Promo Fest in Dumboor

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Unity Promo Fest - 2025 and Shishu Udyan at Narkelkunja in Dumboor of Dhalai district on Saturday.

Speaking at the event organised by the Tourism Department, CM Saha said that the Unity Promo Fest is being held for the second time in the state. "I am very happy to know that this year the Unity Promo Fest is being organised here for two days. Last year it was for one day. Due to public demand, it has been extended by one more day this year. The Tourism Department has taken the right decision at the right time. Unity Promo Fest is not just a cultural event, it is a message of peace, harmony, and unity -- and that is what we are trying to highlight in today's event," he said. (ANI)