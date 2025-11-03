Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha launched new healthcare infrastructure projects at AGMC & GBP Hospital. He stressed the goal of making AGMC a top 10 national medical college and announced increased MBBS seats and new super-speciality services.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is working on improving the health system infrastructure in the state with priority and emphasised that work should be done to bring the Agartala Government Medical College within the top 10 across the country. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of enhancing the confidence and skill development of doctors. CM Saha said this after laying the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, highlighting the importance of this initiative. The projects inaugurated include the Critical Care Building (CCB), Communicable Disease Centre (CDC), a 20-bed special ward at GBP Hospital, and the Inter-Departmental Call Management System (IDCMS).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expanding Medical Education and Tackling Challenges

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister, stated that there are currently 400 seats available for the MBBS course in the state's medical colleges. "Students will have to score better in the examinations in medical colleges. GB Hospital, TMC Hospital, and other district hospitals are performing quite well now. I have information that some brokers are sitting in GB Hospital or TMC Hospital. Their job is to influence patients and send them to outside hospitals. Therefore, measures are being taken to trap them," he said.

New Medical Services and Infrastructure Boost

Providing further information, the Chief Minister stated that eight hip replacements have been performed in the state so far. "Knee replacements have also been performed. Additionally, numerous other significant treatments have been implemented. Various types of medical services are now being provided at Agartala Government Medical College Hospital. The infrastructure will be further developed to provide advanced medical services. Nine super specialities have been launched at AGMC at a cost of about Rs 250 crore. Very soon, about four more new services will be launched. Allocation is required for this. For this purpose, I met the Union Health Minister a few days ago. I informed him about the need for allocation for infrastructure development. He assured that the Central Government will purchase the necessary equipment and tools," said Dr. Saha.

Vision for AGMC and Future Funding

Dr. Saha also said that doctors in the state have to improve themselves further and establish their expertise. The position of AGMC has to be elevated at the national level. "At least arrangements have to be made to bring it within the top 10. For this, everyone has to make an effort. It will not be possible for the government alone. A building for mothers and children is being started at AGMC and GB Hospital. The DoNER Ministry has sanctioned about Rs 192 crore. Another Rs 202 crore has been allocated for the development of the infrastructure of the Dental College," he added. (ANI)