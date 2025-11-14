Tripura CM Manik Saha hailed BJP's Bihar election performance, thanking PM Modi. He called the results the 'tip of the iceberg' and predicted that a subsequent victory for the party in West Bengal would change the face of India.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his happiness on Friday over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Saha also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this result and expressed his opinion that the face of India will change in the future with the victory in West Bengal.

Saha Thanks Leadership, Details Campaigning

The Chief Minister participated in the campaign for three constituencies in West Champaran, supporting three BJP candidates in the Bagaha Assembly constituency, Ramnagar (SC) Assembly constituency, and Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency, in connection with the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Saha said, "I was in Champaran of Bihar for campaigning in three Assembly seats where all three seats the BJP is leading. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Everyone knows what will happen. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar for the way the entire team has worked tirelessly."

'Next is West Bengal'

Tripura CM said that the way Lalu Prasad has worked makes it impossible for him to return to power. "This is totally impossible. Everyone knows what happened during Lalu Prasad's tenure. People don't want them. Next is West Bengal, and the BJP will also come to Bengal. And the face of India will change," he said.

NDA Registers Emphatic Win

The reaction comes after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 172 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 26 seats.

According to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 85 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 19 seats out of the 29 seats it contested. RJD won 24 seats, with a lead in one seat, as the final tally remains underway, while Congress secured six seats. (ANI)