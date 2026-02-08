Tripura CM Manik Saha called for public education on rabies and stray animals. He announced government plans for animal shelters and reviewed the progress of Animal Birth Control Centres, emphasizing a humane approach to managing the stray population.

Public Awareness and Animal Welfare Measures

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that students, teachers, and the public at every government and private institution should be better informed about rabies and various accidents. He said that students and the public should also be made aware of the behaviour of stray dogs and other animals, as well as the preventive measures and first aid to prevent the spread of various diseases through them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The state government is making arrangements to rescue stray animals and keep them in suitable shelter houses. The state government has taken various initiatives in this regard so that no accidents happen to these stray animals," said CM Saha.

Review of State-wide Initiatives

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a meeting organised by the Animal Resources Development Department on the management of stray dogs and other stray animals at the Secretariat's conference hall today. In the meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasised the vaccination of domestic animals to prevent various diseases.

Expansion of Control Centres and Shelters

The Chief Minister inquired about the construction of shelter houses for stray animals in 20 Nagar Panchayat areas, including the construction of Animal Birth Control Centres in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Dharmanagar Municipal Council areas, and about Animal Birth Control Centres in six additional districts. He directed that people should be informed about the program before starting the management program of stray animals.

Data Collection and Staff Training

In the meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the total number of stray animals in the state, the number of Animal Birth Control Centres across the state, and the work done so far in managing stray animals. Saha asked that initiatives be undertaken to arrange training for workers involved in managing stray dogs and other animals. (ANI)