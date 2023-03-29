Sub-Inspector suspended for Kerala custodial death, SHRC registers case

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman on Wednesday gave information with regard to Tripunithura's custodial death case and said that only the Sub Inspector (SI) had assaulted the victim. Because of the alleged assault, SI Jimmy Jose was suspended. The commissioner also stated that there were no witness accounts and no proof of other police officers beating the victim, and the complaint against SHO will also be investigated.

Fifty-two-year-old Manoharan, a native of Irumpanam, died allegedly after collapsing inside Hill Palace police station on Saturday.

Manoharan was detained, according to the police, after failing to stop his vehicle on Saturday night during a routine check. He fainted inside the police station following which he was transferred to a private hospital and then to the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital. He eventually passed away. The RDO performed the inquest procedures at the Medical Trust Hospital. The body was moved to Kalamassery Medical College by the afternoon for the postmortem.

Eyewitnesses reported that Manoharan, the owner of a small parts store, was dragged to the police station even though he was not intoxicated while riding his motorbike and was not going above the speed limit. When Manoharan took off his helmet, cops struck him in the cheek. The police had set up camp at the entrance of Karshaka colony, where daily wage earners like Manoharan lived.

The State Human Rights Commission has also registered a case in the incident. The Human Rights Commission has directed the Kochi Police Commissioner to investigate and submit a report immediately. The case is being investigated by the crime branch.

Manoharan reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest and signs of a heart condition, according to the post-mortem report.

V D Satheesan, the leader of the opposition, and members of his party paid a visit to Manoharan's house. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is shamelessly holding onto the home minister's position as police atrocities increase, claimed Satheesan.