'A gesture I will always cherish': UAE Vice President presents PM Modi with book and heartfelt message

The personalized message from Al Maktoum conveyed that the past five decades had been a journey of valuable experiences and reflections. He expressed hope that PM Modi would enjoy reading his story, adding a personal touch to the exchange.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vice President Rashid Al Maktoum presented him with a copy of his book along with a personalized message. PM Modi expressed his gratitude and shared the moment on social media, stating that it was a gesture he would always cherish.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared a photo of the book and the message, emphasizing the inspiration that future generations could draw from Al Maktoum's life and outstanding contributions. The Prime Minister referred to the Vice President's dedication to Dubai's growth and his visionary approach to global challenges.

"A gesture I will always cherish! During our meeting today, @HHShkMohd presented me with a copy of his book and a personalised message. Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai’s growth and vision for our planet are outstanding," PM Modi wrote.

"Your Excellency Narendra Modi, These past 50 years have been a journey of valuable experiences and reflections. I hope you enjoy reading my story," the message read.

This thoughtful gesture took place during PM Modi's visit, which included the historic inauguration of the UAE's first Hindu temple, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The book and personalized message from Vice President Al Maktoum added a special touch to the diplomatic engagements and cultural milestones achieved during the visit.