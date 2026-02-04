Kolkata experienced tremors after multiple earthquakes hit neighbouring countries, including a 6.0 magnitude quake in Myanmar. Locals reported feeling the shaking as the National Centre for Seismology confirmed quakes in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Tibet.

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata following reports of an earthquake in neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh and Tibet, on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Locals reported feeling tremors after their surroundings began shaking, after which they realised there was an earthquake.

Local Residents Recount Experience

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Das said he saw things shaking, which led him to realise an earthquake was occurring. "We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake," he said.

Another local said he felt a jerk at his shop, "A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake."

Multiple Earthquakes Recorded by NCS

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Myanmar at about 9:04 PM. It occurred at a depth of 27 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. The earthquake was felt at a latitude of 20.42 degrees North and a longitude of 93.88 degrees East.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Myanmar at 9:21 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) website. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. The earthquake was felt at a latitude of 20.45 degrees North and a longitude of 93.86 degrees East.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 also struck Bangladesh on Tuesday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 150km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 03/02/2026 04:06:46 IST, Lat: 22.84 N, Long: 89.01 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Bangladesh."

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 also struck Tibet yesterday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Understanding Earthquake Power

It is estimated that an earthquake occurs every 30 seconds somewhere on Earth. But the bulk of those are too weak to be identified.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake is only equivalent to about 6 tons of TNT explosives, but because the Richter scale is a base-10 logarithmic scale, the amount of energy released increases exponentially: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake is about 200 tons of TNT, 7.0 is 199,000 tons, and 9.0 is 99,000,000 tons of TNT, The Daily Star reported. (ANI)