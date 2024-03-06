Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Training aircraft crashes near Guna's Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

    The trainee aircraft, en route from Neemuch to Dhana, encountered a malfunction mid-flight, prompting the pilot to initiate an emergency landing procedure. Despite efforts to safely bring the aircraft down, it reportedly lost control during the landing process

    A training aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna today. A woman pilot was injured in the crash. The plane crashed at the Guna Aerodrome. The incident took place earlier in the day, the PTI said. The condition of the woman pilot is still not known. 

    The pilot, a Chimes Aviation Academy student, reported an engine problem and attempted an emergency landing at the Guna airport, according to the officials. As he tried to land, the pilot went off the runway.

     

