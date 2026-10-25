Delhi-NCR is grappling with toxic white foam on the Yamuna River and unhealthy air quality levels, prompting the implementation of GRAP-1 restrictions to manage the rising pollution across the region.

Delhi Battles Environmental Crisis

Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and air quality across the region slipping into the 'unhealthy' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 168. PM2.5 and PM10 continue to be the dominant pollutants. Monitoring stations across the city showed local variations, with readings as low as around 110 at PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri, while several other stations recorded levels between 118 and over 180.

Pollution Control Measures

The deterioration had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to curb air pollution. Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes.

Visuals of Contamination

Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges in the river. The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents.

Government Commitment to Restoration

Addressing the media on Thursday, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised the administration's long-term commitment to cleaning the river: "Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around ₹9,000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction."

"In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it." The CM noted that this latest investment follows projects worth ₹9,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore initiated last year, primarily targeting Delhi's infrastructure and Yamuna rejuvenation. However, the immediate visuals of thick chemical froth at Kalindi Kunj underscore the massive road ahead. (ANI)