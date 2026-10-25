UPSSSC PET 2026 exams began in Prayagraj with tight security and improved crowd management. Candidates expressed confidence in the preparations and the administrative measures implemented to ensure a smooth, malpractice-free examination process.

Security and Administrative Arrangements for UPSSSC PET 2026

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Tight security was put in place on Sunday morning as candidates arrived in large numbers at designated centres to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Elaborate security and administrative arrangements were put in place across all venues to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and malpractice-free examination. Candidates were seen standing in orderly queues outside centres as security personnel conducted checks and verified identity cards.

Aspirants Commend Exam Organization

Aspirants travelling from nearby districts expressed confidence in their preparation and noted that administrative crowd management had improved significantly compared to previous exams. Jai Kisan Singh, an aspirant from Chandauli district, said, "Our exam centre was assigned here, and we have travelled from Chandauli. The exam is scheduled between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm. Our preparation is solid. Around 33 lakh candidates have applied this time, but the crowd management is much better compared to previous years because the authorities have scheduled the exam with proper gaps, easing the mobility issues."

Security and Vigilance Measures

Another candidate, Vishal, who also travelled from Chandauli, commended the security arrangements at the venue. "The arrangements look quite good. The administration and police personnel are actively managing the premises, ensuring students line up systematically. We have kept our mobile phones and bags at designated counters outside," Vishal said. When asked about the administration's efforts to ensure a cheating-free exam, he added, "We will know the complete picture once the examination concludes, but the arrangements and vigilance at the centre right now are very tight."

The UPSSSC PET is conducted as an eligibility gateway for recruitment to various Group 'C' posts in the state government. (ANI)