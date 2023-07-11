Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourist bus collides with truck in Kannur; one killed

    A Kallada tourist bus collided with a truck in Kannur's Thottada on Tuesday (July 11) leaving one dead and 24 others injured.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Kannur: A tourist bus collided with a goods truck in Kannur on Tuesday (July 11) leaving one dead and 24 others injured. The incident happened around 12.40 am at Thottada, Kannur. The accident happened while the bus was on its way to Pathanamthitta from Malappuram while the truck was on its way to Kannur. 

    The deceased has not been identified yet. According to reports, a total of 25 people suffered injuries in the tragedy and one passenger underwent emergency surgery. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Kannur district hospital.

    A tourist bus of Kallada Travels turned on its side after ramming into the truck. The lorry driver is also reportedly in critical condition.

    After hearing the passengers' screams, locals hurried to the area and helped with the rescue effort. Later, police and firefighters arrived on the scene and transported the injured people to hospitals.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
