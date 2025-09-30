Karur stampede blame, rising crime, and India’s Palestine aid made the national headlines on September 30. RBI's new lending rules marked business. Asia Cup secrets was a highlight from sports while Aishwarya Rai's Paris selfie went viral in showbiz.

From the Karur stampede case, where TVK blamed police for crowd control after 41 deaths, to crime in India rising 7.2% in 2023 with over 62 lakh cases, September 30 was heavy on national news. India highlighted $80 million aid to Palestine in 11 years, showing steady commitment. In Delhi, police said accused Chaitanyananda Saraswati showed 'no remorse' in a sexual harassment case. Business updates included RBI’s new lending and collateral rules effective October 1 and UBS’ warning of elevated slippages in Indian banks. In sports, Varun Chakravarthy revealed Gambhir’s Asia Cup plan, while entertainment buzz came from Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali debut look and Aishwarya Rai’s viral selfie with Simone Ashley. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines in India today:

1. Karur Stampede: TVK Says Crowd Control Was Police Responsibility as Functionaries Held

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lawyer Manikandan on Tuesday, September 30 emphasised that the party had followed all conditions imposed by the police and had taken necessary precautions. He argued that controlling the crowd was the responsibility of the police, who had the authority and intelligence to manage large gatherings, following a local court in Tamil Nadu's Karur sending two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries to judicial custody in connection with the Karur stampede. He also highlighted that the party had previously organised numerous meetings and campaigns without any issues in the past, but the situation in Karur went out of control due to an unexpected surge in the crowd.

Speaking to ANI, lawyer Manikandan said, “...We have argued that the Police have the authority, they have an Intelligence. We had already organised many meetings and political campaigns, even at the state and zonal levels. But, here in Karur district, we had given a letter and followed all the conditions imposed by the Police.” "But controlling the crowd must be by them...We had taken permission from 3 pm to 10 pm...Vijay is a political leader and when he is on the way, there will be more people and we cannot go very fast...Even after the meeting started, there were no issues for 10 minutes...But after that, the crowd swelled. To control the crowd, the Police had to act..." he added. Earlier today, the local court sent two TVK functionaries to judicial custody till October 14 in connection with the stampede that occurred at party president and actor Vijay's rally on September 27, which claimed 41 lives so far. The court passed its judgment today.

2. Crime in India 7.2% up with Over 62 Lakh Cases Filed in 2023: NCRB Report

India witnessed a sharp rise in criminal activity in 2023, with a total of 62,41,569 cognizable cases registered during the year, reflecting a 7.2 per cent increase over 2022, as per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The figure includes 37,63,102 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 24,78,467 under Special and Local Laws (SLL), compared to 58,24,946 cases in 2022. It shows an increase of 4,16,623 (7.2 per cent) in registration of cases over 2022 (58,24,946 cases).

The report, titled 'Crime in India - 2023', noted that the crime rate per lakh population rose from 422.2 in 2022 to 448.3 in 2023. While IPC crimes accounted for 60.3 per cent of total cases, the remaining 39.7 per cent fell under SLL. The data shows a 5.7 per cent rise in IPC cases and a 9.5 per cent surge in SLL cases.

3. India Gives $80 Million Aid to Palestine in 11 Years, Double of Previous 65 Years

India's developmental assistance to Palestine in the past 11 years has reached nearly $80 million, which is almost double the aid provided in the preceding 65 years. Indian officials highlighted this figure to underline that New Delhi's commitment to the Palestinian people has remained steady despite the country’s closer engagement with Israel in recent years.

Since 2014, India has contributed to a wide range of projects in Palestine including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Projects worth another $40 million are still in the pipeline, according to diplomatic sources. In addition to bilateral projects, India has consistently extended humanitarian support through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Even after Israel banned UNRWA's operations earlier this year, India continued its annual contribution of $5 million, bringing its total support to $27.5 million since 2020-21, the TOI report added.

4. Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sexual Harassment Case: No Remorse, Says Delhi Police

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, against whom a case of alleged sexual harassment has been registered, has shown "no remorse" for his actions and is not cooperating with the police during questioning, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been giving "evasive answers" during questioning in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Police officials further stated that he only responds when confronted with evidence and questioned strictly.

Two of Chaitanyananda Saraswati's female associates have been detained and are being confronted with him. These two individuals had joined the questioning on Monday and were called again today, the Delhi Police said. The police also said that they have discovered several chats with women on the accused's mobile phone, where he is allegedly seen trying to manipulate and lure them. The police further said that screenshots of multiple display pictures (DPs) and several photographs with air hostesses were recovered from his phone.

5. BJP Veteran, Former Delhi MP Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies At 93

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 93, the party confirmed. Malhotra had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past few days. Widely respected for his simplicity, integrity, and tireless service to the public, he played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP’s presence in Delhi and nurturing its grassroots organisation since the days of the Jan Sangh. His demise marks the end of an era for the party in the national capital.

"With deep sorrow, we have to inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement. He added, "His life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Since the days of Jan Sangh, he worked tirelessly to expand the ideology of the Sangh in Delhi. His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers."

6. Indian Banks Face Elevated Slippages, Credit Costs to Ease in H2FY26

Credit costs in Indian banks are expected to continue in declining trend in the second half of the current financial year 2025, though near-term slippages are likely to remain elevated, according to a report by global financial services firm UBS. The report highlighted that while credit costs are expected to ease in H2FY26 compared to FY25, the near-term asset quality pressure, especially for banks, will persist due to high forward flows.

It stated "We continue to expect a decline in credit costs in H2FY26 (vs FY25) but expect near-term slippages (Q2) to remain elevated due to high forward flows, especially for banks". It emphasized that monitoring of PAR (Portfolio at Risk) 1-90 trends remains crucial, particularly in states such as West Bengal (WB) and Maharashtra (MH), which together account for approximately 17 per cent of the market share. In these regions, early delinquency trends have remained relatively flat.

7. RBI Issues New Guidelines for Banks on Lending and Collateral from October 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new directions to banks, effective from October 1, 2025, covering interest rate on advances, lending against gold and silver collateral, and capital regulations. Along with these, the central bank has also released draft guidelines for public comments on gold metal loans, large exposures, intragroup transactions, and credit information reporting.

In an official statement on Monday, the RBI stated, "RBI has today issued seven Directions/Circulars, proposing to amend some of the extant Directions/Circulars applicable to banks and other regulated entities". The guidelines stated that under the Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Advances) (Amendment Directions), 2025, rules for floating rate loans have been revised.

8. Asia Cup 2025 Final: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Secret Plan in Title Clash

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav entrusted him with the pivotal responsibility of bowling crucial overs in the powerplay as well as in the death overs during the Asia Cup 2025. Chakravarthy bowled exceptionally well in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42, with best figures of 2/29.

Speaking on his bowling performance, the mystery spinner said in a video posted by BCCI, "Very glad to be doing this role for Team India, and definitely when Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav told me, they told me that I'll be doing the tougher role, and as in bowling in the powerplay and bowling in the death also."

9. Akshaye Khanna’s Intense Shukracharya Look for Telugu Debut in 'Mahakali' Goes Viral

Veteran Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his Telugu cinema debut with Prasanth Varma’s upcoming mythological epic Mahakali. The filmmaker recently unveiled Khanna’s first look from the film, and it's already sparking intense discussions online.

In the official poster, Khanna appears in a dramatic transformation, sporting long grey hair, a full beard, and a mysterious silver gleam in his eyes. Dressed in a flowing robe, his portrayal of Asuraguru Shukracharya is both mystical and commanding. Sharing the first look on social media, director Prasanth Varma wrote, “In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali.”

10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley’s Selfie Goes Viral

Paris Fashion Week 2025 is off to a dazzling start as Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the runway as the ambassador of a leading global cosmetic brand. Known for her poise and powerful global presence, Aishwarya's appearance is already creating waves, and this time, she's sharing the spotlight with none other than British-Indian actress Simone Ashley.

Best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, Simone took to Instagram just hours before the event to post a behind-the-scenes selfie with Aishwarya. The image, showing both stars dressed in striking black ensembles, went viral almost instantly. Captured in a shared vanity space, the photo exudes elegance, confidence, and camaraderie, a moment fans are calling “iconic.”