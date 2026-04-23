Voting for the Assembly elections 2026 is underway in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Mock polls were conducted to ensure smooth functioning. TN sees a three-way fight while WB is a contest between TMC and BJP. Counting is on May 4.

Ahead of the voting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 on Thursday, mock polling was held at the Chennai High School. In West Bengal, mock polling was conducted at the Siliguri Girls' High School in Siliguri to ensure that everything is functioning properly.

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Polling for the Assembly elections 2026 will begin at 7:00 am in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1), and will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Key Contests in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Tamil Nadu: A Three-Way Fight Looms

In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

West Bengal: High-Voltage TMC vs BJP Battle

Meanwhile, West Bengal is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

By-elections Also Underway

Meanwhile, polling for by-elections in Gujarat's Umreth and Maharashtra's Baramati and Rahuri is also underway. The counting of the votes for the by-elections will take place on May 4. (ANI)