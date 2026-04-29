Exit polls for Tamil Nadu present a divided picture. While Axis My India projects a surprise victory for actor Vijay's debutant party TVK, most other polls predict a comfortable win for the incumbent DMK-led alliance, with TVK getting few seats.

Actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, according to Axis My India exit poll, which also noted that the party is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election.

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The exit poll projected that the seven-party alliance led by the DMK would get 92-100 seats, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 98-120 seats and the five-party alliance led by AIADMK would get 22-32 seats. According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those surveyed, the support was 37 per cent for Vijay.

Contrasting Exit Poll Predictions

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance which also includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu also includes the Congress.

Vijay on Voter Turnout

Vijay, who is seen to have huge popularity among youth, had last week described the Tamil Nadu Assembly polling voter turnout as a "pinnacle historical event" in the history of the state's electoral politics and said that the "victory is certain".

"Greetings to all who reside in my heart," he began his post on X. "Politics is something only for some celestial warriors. Only for those with excessive experience. Only for those who enjoy positions. The illusory calculations of those who confined and controlled politics within such specific boundaries have been shattered and crushed by ordinary people," he said.

"No one would have failed to be amazed seeing families, family by family, with little children, coming to vote, just like the crowds seen at temples anywhere for polling stations. And is that all? Can we not clasp our hands in salute to those democrats who came, spending great sums, from other states and even from foreign countries just to vote?"

The meaning of calling it an election festival, a democratic festival, was truly felt only yesterday. This April 23, 2026. Yet, this is only a beginning," he added.

Vijay's entry had turned the Tamil Nadu polls triangular. The politics in the state has traditionally been dominated by alliances led by the DMK and AIADMK.

The results will be announced on May 4. (ANI)