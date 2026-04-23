DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, calling it a battle for 'our language and motherland.' He asserted that the people would give a fitting response to the BJP government.

Maran Confident of High Voter Turnout Hoping for a huge voter turnout in Chennai, Maran asserted that the people would defeat the BJP. "Today, we have fulfilled our democratic duty. We are very confident that the good governance will continue, and Tamil Nadu will succeed. This is a battle for our language and our motherland, Tamil Nadu. Based on the efforts of the DMK, double votes and fake voters have been eliminated. Therefore, I believe there will be around 85-95% voter turnout in Chennai. We have been fighting for our rights, and the people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting response to the BJP government," he said. Slams Centre Over Financial Share He further affirmed that Tamil Nadu, under DMK leadership, continued to make strides in GDP despite the Centre allegedly taking away the funds of the state in order to gain control over it. "It's a shame that the union government takes away the majority of our financial share and wants to control us. This has been the practice of the BJP government, and we have been opposing it, especially our leader MK Stalin. That's the reason our GDP is 11.2%, the highest in the country. And we are continuing growth, and people of Tamil Nadu want their language to be preserved," he affirmed 'Make an Informed Choice': Karan Dhayanidhi Maran Additionally, Maran's son, Karan Dhayanidhi Maran, who also cast his vote here, underscored the significance of the electoral process and urged the electorate to make an "informed choice" after properly analysing the facts and not fall for propaganda. "I am very excited to exercise my constitutional right, and all I can say is I know I've done it right. I feel I voted for what is right and for the truth that has been laid for the last five years and more. So I think I've made a very informed choice, and the people of Tamil Nadu are very educated. I encourage everyone to be very informed before making their vote, not to just follow any false propaganda, but to know the facts and the details," he said. Voter Turnout and Polling Details Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent.Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.Several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Thursday cast his vote in Govt Model Higher Secondary school, Nandhanam in the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Speaking with the media, Maran expressed confidence in the victory of the DMK government, calling the elections a battle for "our language and motherland." He stated that the DMK has ensured the elimination of fake and double voters.Hoping for a huge voter turnout in Chennai, Maran asserted that the people would defeat the BJP. "Today, we have fulfilled our democratic duty. We are very confident that the good governance will continue, and Tamil Nadu will succeed. This is a battle for our language and our motherland, Tamil Nadu. Based on the efforts of the DMK, double votes and fake voters have been eliminated. Therefore, I believe there will be around 85-95% voter turnout in Chennai. We have been fighting for our rights, and the people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting response to the BJP government," he said.He further affirmed that Tamil Nadu, under DMK leadership, continued to make strides in GDP despite the Centre allegedly taking away the funds of the state in order to gain control over it. "It's a shame that the union government takes away the majority of our financial share and wants to control us. This has been the practice of the BJP government, and we have been opposing it, especially our leader MK Stalin. That's the reason our GDP is 11.2%, the highest in the country. And we are continuing growth, and people of Tamil Nadu want their language to be preserved," he affirmedAdditionally, Maran's son, Karan Dhayanidhi Maran, who also cast his vote here, underscored the significance of the electoral process and urged the electorate to make an "informed choice" after properly analysing the facts and not fall for propaganda. "I am very excited to exercise my constitutional right, and all I can say is I know I've done it right. I feel I voted for what is right and for the truth that has been laid for the last five years and more. So I think I've made a very informed choice, and the people of Tamil Nadu are very educated. I encourage everyone to be very informed before making their vote, not to just follow any false propaganda, but to know the facts and the details," he said.Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India. The highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent.Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.Several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source