TN police carried out surprise inspections in Tiruchirappalli lodges and intensified vehicle checks to enforce the MCC after the campaign deadline. Earlier, TVK chief Vijay held a massive roadshow on the final day of electioneering.

Police Enforce MCC in Tiruchirappalli Ahead of Polls

The Tamil Nadu police carried out surprise inspections on Tuesday in lodges across Tiruchirappalli as part of intensified enforcement of election norms, ahead of the Assembly elections on April 23. According to officials, the checks are being conducted to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, particularly after the campaign deadline at 6 pm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Authorities verified lodge registers to identify whether any outstation political party workers involved in campaigning are staying beyond the permitted time. Rooms are also being inspected to ensure no violations, as part of strict monitoring ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

With polling scheduled to be held across Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 23, election campaigning officially came to an end at 6 pm today. Following the close of campaigning, election flying squads have intensified vehicle checks across Tiruchirappalli. Officials are carrying out strict inspections at multiple locations to prevent any violation of the MCC and to curb the movement of unaccounted cash and materials.

TVK Chief Vijay's Final Campaign Blitz

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies Vijay held a massive roadshow in the Saidapet area on the final day of electioneering ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. A sea of people gathered to show thier support for the actor Vijay, who is making his politcal debut in these assembly elections.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay is contesting against DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj. He is also contesting from Perambur, where he is up against the DMK MLA RD Sekar.

Earlier, Vijay made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party's "Whistle" symbol and promising to resist political pressure from established parties. In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his "own kin" and thanked them for their continued support since his entry into politics. Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents. (ANI)