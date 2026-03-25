Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) has joined the AIADMK-led NDA for the Tamil Nadu elections, securing five constituencies. Party chief GK Vasan said they will contest on the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol, aiming to help the AIADMK form the government.

TMC Secures 5 Seats in AIADMK-NDA Alliance

Following a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Tuesday announced that a seat-sharing agreement had been reached with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has secured the party five constituencies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Vasan expressed high confidence in his party's "winnability," asserting that securing these five "winning constituencies" is a strategic move to help the AIADMK come to power and "throw out" the incumbent "anti-people" government.

"We have signed a deal for agreements of constituencies with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. We have five winning constituencies. Tamil Maanila Congress will win in all five constituencies and help the AIADMK form a government in Tamil Nadu," said Vasan.

He announced that the party would contest on the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol instead of its traditional 'Cycle' emblem, citing "technical problems" with the Election Commission regarding the cycle symbol.

"Winnability is very important. Adjustability for winnability will assure the winner. Anti-incumbency vote is at its peak in Tamil Nadu, so the anti-people government should be thrown out," he said, further predicting a decisive victory for the NDA-AIADMK alliance in the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

"A new government, good government, development government of the NDA-AIADMK will come into power immediately in the first week of May," he said.

NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Agreement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 234-member legislative assembly elections. Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

Election Schedule and Key Contenders

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties.

Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)