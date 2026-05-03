DMK leader RS Bharathi alleged that the BJP may resort to 'foul play' during vote counting with the EC's help, urging authorities to ensure law and order. The party's legal wing has filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action.

DMK Alleges BJP May Resort to 'Foul Play' During Counting

DMK leader RS Bharathi on Sunday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) may resort to "foul play" during counting with the Election Commission's help and urged authorities to ensure law and order.

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He said the DMK legal wing had filed a complaint with the EC and sought immediate action. "Counting should be peaceful, and law and order must be maintained. According to reports on social media, the BJP is planning several things because the DMK is expected to form the government. MK Stalin is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, as decided by the people. At the last moment, with the help of the Election Commission, the BJP may attempt foul play, so we must not fall prey to it. As a precaution, the DMK legal wing has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. Such complaints should be dealt with immediately," he told reporters.

Stalin Expresses Confidence in Favourable Outcome

Earlier on Friday, Stalin expressed strong confidence in a favourable electoral outcome on May 4, attributing it to party workers' efforts, while addressing a May Day event in Chennai.

Speaking at the celebrations at the May Day Park in Chinthadripet, Chennai, the Chief Minister said, "On the 4th, the results of the election will be out, and I believe you will receive good news. In this situation, I want to say that we are running the government with the policy of 'Everything for Everyone.' This May Day Memorial Park and the monument were created by Thalaivar Kalaignar. He visited this place several times to personally oversee its construction. This shows how much he valued workers and their rights. Following his footsteps, we will all work together with the same spirit."

Exit Polls Project DMK-Led Alliance Win

Several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.

High Voter Turnout in Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies. The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The counting is scheduled for May 4.