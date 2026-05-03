PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleges a systemic 'agenda' in J&K to dismantle cultural and religious identity by closing educational institutions like Sirajul Uloom and targeting the Urdu language, calling it an assault on the Muslim community.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has levelled serious allegations against the administration, claiming there is a systemic "agenda" to dismantle the cultural and religious fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in Ganderbal, the former Chief Minister criticised the closure of private educational institutions and what she described as an assault on the Urdu language.

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Mufti specifically highlighted the shutdown of institutions such as Sirajul Uloom, noting that these schools served as vital lifelines for the underprivileged, helping students achieve professional success. "Educational institutions like Sirajul Uloom, which provided education to poor children and had often produced engineers and doctors, were shut down," Mufti stated. The PDP leader linked the closure of these schools to a broader strategy aimed at marginalising the Muslim community in the region. She argued that the targeting of specific institutions and the language they utilise is not accidental, but intentional.

Mufti expressed deep concern over efforts to "delete" Urdu, a language deeply rooted in the history and administration of Jammu and Kashmir. She claimed these moves are "aimed at erasing Muslim cultural and religious identity" in the Union Territory. By closing institutions that cater to lower-income families, Mufti argued that the administration is widening the gap in educational access. "There is an agenda to close these institutions," she warned, calling for the protection of the symbols that define the state's diverse cultural landscape.

Administration Bans Shopian Institution Under UAPA

Mufti's remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to declare Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, located in Shopian's Imam Sahib, an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The ban was imposed over alleged links with the Jamaat-e-Islami and fostering a radicalised environment in the institution. "As per the order issued by Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Anshul Garg, the institution was declared unlawful following a dossier submitted by the Shopian Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The order observed that several former students were involved in militant activities and acts 'prejudicial to national security,' further suggesting the institution was being misused for purposes 'detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.'"

Mufti Calls Ban a 'Flagrant Injustice'

Reacting to the ban, Mufti termed the development a "flagrant injustice" to the poor and underprivileged sections of society. "Every single day, the J-K government acts as a mute bystander & a timid enabler of vicious assaults on J-K's identity & dignity. Declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom as an unlawful entity under UAPA is a flagrant injustice to the poor, underprivileged sections of society. This institution served as a beacon of quality education for students unable to afford expensive schooling. It has produced reputed doctors and professionals who served this nation with dedication. Banning these altruistic institutions without any solid evidence of anti-national activity shows a deep-seated prejudice & ill intention," said Mufti. (ANI)