Amid alliance speculation for Tamil Nadu polls, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth says the AICC will make the final decision by Feb 22. TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai echoed this, stressing the relationship with DMK is "intact."

Congress MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday acknowledged that there are lot of speculations in the political arena of the alliance between the Congress and the DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, asserting that the final call will be taken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to the media, Vasanth urged the people to wait till February 22. "There are a lot of speculations happening, but we have to wait till February 22nd. Once the committee is formed and once the alliance talk is on, then we will talk about it... AICC will be the final decision maker, and the decisions and the call will be coming from the AICC," he said.

The Congress MP also said that Party leader and fellow MP KC Venugopal will be leading a 'Padyatra' in Puducherry. "Today KC Venugopal, General Secretary of Organization has reached Chennai, and he will be going to Puducherry, and there he will be participating in a Pada Yatra along with the Puducherry cadres and the leaders, and then he is going back to Chennai, There is also a Pada Yatra organised by the TNCC," he said.

'Relationship with DMK intact'

Meanwhile, Congress Tamil Nadu state president K Selvaperunthagai said that all decisions regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be taken by the party's central leadership, stressing that the state unit will abide by the directives of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to ANI here, Selvaperunthagai noted that only a month remains for the elections and asserted that the relationship between the Congress and its ally DMK remains intact. "This is the election time. Only one month is left for the elections. Whatever the AICC decides, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will follow. It is very intact (relationship with Congress and DMK)," he said.

AICC to handle seat-sharing

On seat-sharing arrangements, he clarified that discussions will be handled entirely by the AICC and added that he is set to meet the Congress President. "We already took a resolution on January 17, AICC will speak and decide," he added.

Responding to remarks by Congress MP Manickam Tagore over seat-sharing, Selvaperunthagai reiterated that negotiations will be conducted by the AICC. "AICC will negotiate. No one should talk to the press or media. We are following their instructions. AICC said that we will not speak outside. Whatever AICC said, we have to follow," he said.