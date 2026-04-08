AIADMK's Rajasekaran campaigned in Tiruchirappalli East, where he faces a potential three-way fight against DMK and actor Vijay's TVK. The campaign trail heats up as CM Stalin and Union Minister Goyal exchange corruption allegations.

AIADMK intensifies campaign in Tiruchirappalli East

AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran, who is contesting from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, conducted an intensive door-to-door campaign in the Palakkarai area on Wednesday, appealing to residents for their support. He was joined by cadres and functionaries from alliance parties, including the BJP and AMMK. During the outreach, Rajasekaran engaged with locals, discussed key concerns, and assured them of development initiatives if elected.

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Three-way contest on the cards

In this constituency, Rajasekaran is facing competition from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and Inigo Irudayaraj of the DMK. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Political slugfest escalates

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Addressing an election rally at Cuddalore Manjakuppam ground, CM Stalin said Palaniswami said that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cover up his mistakes and that "the AIADMK has now become a Sangh organisation and has become 'Amit Shah Munnetra Kazhagam'."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal labelled the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government "corrupt", stating that the MK Stalin government was harmful for the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "This (DMK) is a corrupt government. This government has to go. This government has been very harmful to the people of Tamil Nadu. After the election, if by mistake, people also vote for DMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin will become the Chief Minister. It's time for the NDA to come to the government to serve the people of Tamil Nadu."

Election schedule

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.