TVK's Vijay will meet the Governor to stake a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. As the single largest party, TVK is short of a majority and is seeking support from CPI, CPI(M) and VCK to cross the 118-seat threshold.

Amid ongoing political negotiations to form a government in Tamil Nadu following a fractured mandate, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Kamraj on Friday expressed confidence that the party will secure "full majority" support and praised smaller parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), for what he described as "accepting people's mandate."

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Regarding Vijay's meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kamraj said that the TVK Chief will stake a claim to form a government in the state, affirming confidence in TVK rule in the state. "At present, TVK is going to gain the full majority. Vijay is going to meet the Governor at 4.30 pm to stake a claim to form Govt. We are very happy to see that CPI, CPI(M) and VCK have accepted the people's mandate to form the Govt and make Vijay the CM of Tamil Nadu," he said.

TVK Seeks Support Amid Fractured Mandate

The remarks come as TVK intensifies efforts to secure additional support after emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections but falling short of the 118-seat majority required in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

TVK chief Vijay has already left his residence to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in what is being seen as a crucial political development in the ongoing government formation exercise.

Meanwhile, TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar has reached the Communist Party of India headquarters, Balan Illam, as the CPI is holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will support Vijay.

Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate. The TVK has emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the 118-seat majority required to form a government.

The Path to 118: Alliance Arithmetic

To bridge this gap, Vijay has been actively reaching out to Congress, who already extended support, bringing the TVK tally closer to the mark. Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) and CPI also held an executive meeting to discuss whether they would support Vijay. They both have two seats each. VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan has also called for a "high-level committee" meeting of the party to take a call on whether to support TVK. The VCK meeting, via Zoom call, is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today.

CPI, CPI (M) and VCK have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to the majority mark.