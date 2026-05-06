Actor Vijay's debutant party TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 108 seats. Lacking a full majority, the party has initiated talks with Congress and AIADMK to form the government.

Following debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) historic breakthrough in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as it emerged as the single largest party, actor-turned politician Vijay on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people as government formation talks moved into high gear.

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Coalition Talks in Full Swing

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, though still short of 10 seats from the majority mark, and is likely to seek the support of smaller parties that were part of either the DMK or the AIADMK alliance. Congress has (5 seats), PMK (4), while CPI, CPI(M) and VCK having two seats each, may extend support to the Vijay-led party.

Congress's Cautious Approach

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal stated that TVK has approached the party for support. He stated that the decision lies with the Tamil Nadu Congress Unit, staying that, "INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Govt. of Tamil Nadu in any manner." During the election campaign, Congress had attacked AIADMK as a "puppet" of the BJP on many occasions.

AIADMK Confirms Talks

On the other hand, AIADMK MLA Leema Rose also confirmed that TVK is in "talks" with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. AIADMK secured 47 seats in the elections. The results from these talks are most awaited as Tamil Nadu has been ruled by AIADMK or DMK-led front since 1967. Congress has not independently held power in the state since 1967.

Left Parties Await Clarity

Additionally, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam reiterated the party's inclination towards the DMK, while keeping options open pending clarity from Vijay, saying the party would take a final call on extending support only after the latter clearly outlines his position.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee described the results of the recently concluded state assembly elections as a democratic verdict of the people.

As this happened, TVK's Chief Vijay also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said.

Vijay Thanks Voters, Slams Critics

TVK Chief Vijay also addressed the Tamil Nadu people in a X post for the first time after the election results came in. He recalled the mockery that had greeted TVK's launch while crediting the people of Tamil Nadu for the party's outstanding result in the polls. "From the very beginning of our party, there were many who mocked and ridiculed us. We understood that this is natural in politics and moved forward beyond it. Without depending on anyone, and placing our faith solely in the people, we stood firm and fearless in the electoral field. In the name of neutrality and criticism, we were met with insults and slander disguised behind masks. But the people of Tamil Nadu (our own) whom we came into politics to serve, have always embraced and supported us with motherly affection, and continue to do so," he said in an X post.

He especially credited the support from younger voters, calling them one of the deepest factors behind the result, stating, "Among the many reasons, one of the deepest factors behind this remarkable election has been the younger generation, who guided their families with strong conviction."

"This electoral victory for a massive change is not just a win for Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, but also for the emotionally rooted democracy nurtured in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. That is why money-driven politics, which had become a threatening political culture in the state, has now been buried deep. Through this, it has been strongly and clearly established that Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is a major force for transformative change. Anyone with a fair and honest perspective will acknowledge this truth," he further said, and expressed his gratitude to party workers, members and "Virtual Warriors"

Change of Guard

Parallely, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over.

A debutant party not only breaking the DMK-AIADMK duopoly but potentially leading government formation marks a profound shift in voter sentiment. Regardless of how government formation plays out, the coming days will be decisive. Whether it is a TVK-Congress understanding, a broader coalition of smaller parties, or some combination of both, the era of TVK is here, but the shape of its government remains to be seen.