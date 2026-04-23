DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance's victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, stating Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power after casting her vote in Chennai.

As voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is underway, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday expressed confidence in the ruling alliance's victory, stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power once again. After casting her vote in the Virukambakkam constituency, Premalatha Vijayakanth showed her inked finger and said the Secular Progressive Alliance was heading towards a decisive win.

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Speaking to reporters, Vijayakanthsaid, "The alliance (secular progressive alliance) is going to win this time. Brother Stalin is going to be the CM of Tamil Nadu again. There is no doubt about it, because I went all over Tamil Nadu for the campaign. Wherever I go, I am able to see the very big wish of the people for this alliance..."

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is seeing a mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India.

District-wise Turnout Details

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent.

Polling Details and Schedule

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Key Contestants and Political Landscape

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)