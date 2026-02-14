TN CM MK Stalin urged EAM S Jaishankar to expedite the repatriation of nine fishermen released by a Sri Lankan court. In a letter, he highlighted delays keeping them in detention and the broader issue of recurring arrests affecting coastal communities.

Stalin Urges EAM for Fishermen's Repatriation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday penned a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging for immediate action to facilitate the return of Tamil Nadu fishermen released by the Sri Lankan court to their homeland, stating that they The letter detailed the Jaffna Court proceedings against the Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, seeking to draw attention to a judgment delivered by the Sri Lankan Court in the case. "The Jaffna Court tried a total of twelve fishermen on 03.02.2026 - three from Mandapam, who were taken into custody on 28.12.2025, and nine from Mayiladuthurai, apprehended on 03.01.2026. Following the proceedings, three boat drivers were sentenced to six months' rigorous imprisonment and were each imposed a fine of LKR 11.60 lakh, with an additional three months' imprisonment in the event of default. The remaining nine fishermen were ordered to be released and were subsequently transferred to the Minihana Detention Centre on 05.02.2026." the letter read.

The letter further highlighted that due to delays in completing the repatriation formalities, the released fishermen remain in custody. Highlighting the immense hardships endured by the detained fishermen and the resulting distress of their families, the letter urged, "I request that urgent steps may kindly be taken to expedite the repatriation of the released fishermen at the earliest."

Recurring Arrests Inflict Severe Hardship

Earlier on January 21, CM MK Stalin also wrote to EAM Dr S Jaishankar to highlight the "severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu" inflicted by the recurring arrests. "It is a matter of deep and continuing concem that the repeated apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities continue unabated. As on date, a total of 254 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 90 fishermen, including those detained in the most recent incident, remain in Sri Lankan custody. These frequent and recurring arrests have inflicted severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu. The prolonged detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats have caused chronic economic distress, emotional trauma and sustained anxiety among their families. The cumulative impact of these incidents has deeply disrupted the social and economic fabric of these vulnerable coastal regions." the letter read. (ANI)